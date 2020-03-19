|
|
Jesse "Jess" McClure
Waynesville - Jesse Orion McClure, age 76, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Maggie Valley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation.
A native of Haywood County, Jess was a son of the late Charles Orion and Virginia Bradley McClure. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanie Burchfield and Mary Ruth Patti.
Jess worked at Dayco for twenty-three years as a Class A machinist and found great happiness in being outdoors. As a young man, Jess was hired at Ghost Town and became one of their first gunfighters. A consummate "mountain man," Jess was an avid hunter and traveled all over the United States and Canada in pursuit of bear, deer, turkey and other wild game. Back home, he enjoyed gardening and was the proud recipient of "Yard of the Month" at his home on Love Lane.
Jess is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Ann H. McClure; his son, Alex McClure and girlfriend, Debi Rocco, of Clyde; one stepson, Jamie Miller and his wife, Ashley, of Ponce Inlet, Florida; one brother, Mike McClure and his wife, Phyllis, of Waynesville; devoted extended family, Virginia Yvonne Edwards, Cheryl Gunter, and Jim Heinz and his wife, Kay; four grandchildren, Brandy McClure and husband Nate, Blakeley Miller, Harrison Miller and Hayden Miller; one great-grandson, Wesley Browder.
A celebration of life will be held in May at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville. Services will be announced in the coming weeks.
Memorials may be made to - Western Carolina Chapter, 31 College Place, Suite D-103, Asheville, NC 28801.
