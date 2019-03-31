|
Jesse Melvin Shuler
Bogue Chitto, MS - Mr. Jesse Melvin Shuler, 80, of Bogue Chitto, MS passed away March 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bryson City, NC, September 5, 1938, to Gordon and Ollie Shuler. Mr. Shuler served his country in the United States Air Force. "To Protect and Serve" being his ultimate goal, he was employed with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, then went on to become a United States Deputy Marshall. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with Oasis Temple in Asheville, NC. He was a well-respected man among all those who knew him and was greatly loved by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his grandson, Caleb Eargle, and one brother, John Shuler.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Juanita Shannon Shuler; son, James "Jim" Shannon; daughters, Melanee Cotton, Kerry S. Becker, and Marcine Shannon; brother, Jack Shuler; six grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, Jamie, Michael, Jack, and Hannah; and five great grandchildren.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019