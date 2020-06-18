Jessica Brooke Burton
Jessica "Brooke" Burton, age 48, died suddenly from complications of asthma in Mesquite, Nevada on June 6, 2020. She was born August 24, 1971 in Tooele, Utah to Wallace L. Burton and Sue Ann Saunders Burton. Brooke grew up in Vernal, Utah. She moved to Ashville, NC where she worked as an office manager for the law office of Pete Henry and later for Dr. Bill Matthews. In 2018 she moved to Mesquite, Nevada where she worked at the Virgin River Veterinary Clinic and later for Precision Eye Care. She loved animals, especially her dogs, she was also very artistic, enjoyed the culinary arts and was just settling in to her new life in Mesquite with her long time love, Craig Ostrander.
Memorial graveside services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. (MST) at the Vernal City Cemetery, 1751 S. 500 E., Vernal, Utah where she will be laid to rest next to her mother, Sue Ann Ross and stepfather, Ronald Ross.
A Celebration of Life gathering is currently being organized for her many friends here in Asheville. Details and event date will be shared on Facebook, once finalized, by her longtime friend Whitney J. Ponder and will be available for public viewing and sharing.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.