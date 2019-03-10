|
|
Jessica L. "Gabby" Snyder
Flat Rock - Jessica L. Snyder of Flat Rock, affectionately known as "Gabby," stepped out of this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 due to complications of both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. She was born February 8, 1951, in Asheville, the daughter of late Charles Lee McMahan, Jr. and Dorothy Wheeler McMahan.
A graduate of Enka High School class of 1969 and A-B Technical College, Gabby spent her career in Administrative Management. From 1988-2010 she was employed with the Henderson County Visitor's Information Center where she served 7 years as the Assistant Director until her retirement in 2010. In retirement Gabby enjoyed reading, her various U.S. road trips, and adventures abroad with her partner of 30+ years, Kevin McKee.
Gabby is survived by her mother, brother Charles Lee McMahan, Aunt Patricia Walters, and several cousins including those who were most supportive during her lengthy illness—Sherry, Vicki, Roxanne, and David. Per her wishes, Gabby's cremains will be interred at a private graveside service later this spring.
Gabby and Kevin are grateful for the wonderful in-home care provided by Mary Bailey and Julie Lambakis of Always Best Care, Asheville.
A very special note of appreciation goes to C. David Johnson, M.D. and to Lindsey Kremer, BSW of MemoryCare, Asheville, a non-profit charitable organization established in 2000 to meet the growing need to assess, treat, and supportmemory-impaired individuals and their families.
In lieu of flowers, a tax-deductible contribution may be made to the Jessica L. Snyder Memorial, MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803. Donations may also be made online at memorycare.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019