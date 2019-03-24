Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Lawn Cemetery
Jessie Eaton Obituary
Jessie Eaton

Asheville - Jessie English Eaton, 84, died Friday, March 22, 2019, of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late Condry Alan and Orla Bailey English of Madison County. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Raleigh Slagle and her second husband, Harold Eaton; and two brothers, Jim and Billy English.

Mrs. Eaton is survived by her son, Aarny Slagle of Asheville; daughter, Susan Slagle of Asheville; brothers, Lee English of Inman, SC, and Raeford English of Mars Hill; grandchildren, Adam Payne of Etowah, Lindsay Payne Andrews of Canton, and Maggie Slagle of Clyde; and four great granddaughters.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Blue Ridge Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held 11am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Smith Lawn Cemetery. Reverend Lisa Hartzog will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
