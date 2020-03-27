|
Jessie Ethel Pittillo Koontz
Arden - Jessie Ethel Pittillo Koontz, 87, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Koontz was born on December 30, 1932, to the late Olive Zoe Edmundson and Otho Bryan Pittillo. After graduating from Biltmore High School in 1950, she attended Mercy Hospital of Nursing in Charlotte and received her RN certification, preparing her for a career as a hospital and public health nurse. She was a dedicated member of Biltmore Baptist Church, where she served in the nursery for more than 30 years, as well as a devoted volunteer of Asheville-Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM).
She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Mildred E. Reeves, Wilma L. Arrowood, and Gordon E. Pittillo. Mrs. Koontz is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Mr. Charles Thomas (Tommy) Koontz, Sr. and four children: Charles (Chip) Thomas Koontz, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Mills River; Cheryl Leslie Koontz Durrant and her husband, Chuck, of Hendersonville; Bryan Lee Koontz and his wife, Carol, of Weaverville; Carol Beth Koontz Fouts and her husband, Bryan, of Hendersonville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Jessica Ruth Durrant and her husband, Erich Kushner; Forrest and Laurel Koontz; Meredith and David Koontz, and his wife, Jennah; Taylor and Elizabeth McBride; and Willow Olive Kushner.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Lanning-Pittillo Cemetery in Hendersonville, officiated by Pastor Sam McLamb of Biltmore Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice and Advent Health workers, as well as everyone who has supported Jessie and the family up to the very end; she greatly appreciated your love, care, and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Biltmore Church in memory of Jessie Koontz.
Please join us in celebrating the life of our beloved wife, mother, grandmommy, and friend; we trust and know that we will see her again. Hallelujah!
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020