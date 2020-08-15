1/1
Jessie Robinson Buckner
Jessie Robinson Buckner

Mars Hill - Jessie Robinson Buckner, age 94 of Windy Gap Road, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Georgia McLaughlin Robinson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Buckner; three sisters and six brothers. Jessie loved the Lord and was a member of Ivy Gap Baptist Church where she spent a lot of time working with the youth. Jessie worked for Blue Ridge Pottery in Erwin, TN during WWII. Later she was employed at Glen Raven in Burnsville, where she retired after 37 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Presnell (Gerald); son, Billy Buckner (Rhonda) all of Burnsville, NC; grandchildren, Jeff and Casey Robinson, Tina Cody (Michael) all of Mars Hill, NC, and Brian Buckner (Sonya) of Bastrop, TX; great grandchildren, Tate Robinson, Hope Cody, Laney Robinson, Raegan Cody, Carly Robinson, Shiann Buckner, Tucker, Cash and Cutter Robinson, Annabelle Buckner, Haze Robinson and Willow Buckner and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Jerry Jamerson and Joe Bennett will officiate. The family will receive friends 4:00 - 6:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be held 11:00AM Monday morning at Jesse Buckner Family Cemetery.

COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed during services.

The Buckner family would like to express a special thanks to the caregivers, Carla Pipes and Kim Allen and Compassionate Care of WNC.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassionate Care of WNC, 856 Georges Fork Rd, Burnsville, NC 28714

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
