Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery
Jeter P. Manos


1942 - 2020
Jeter P. Manos Obituary
Jeter P. Manos

Leicester - Jeter Pritchard Manos, 77, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2019.

Mr. Manos was born in Buncombe County March 16, 1942, and he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Minnie Manos; seven children, John Manos and wife Zula, of Leicester, Betty Ann Manos of Leicester, Mary Lou (Manos) Votipka and husband Chris of Leicester, Geter Ray Manos of Leicester, Daniel Manos and wife Norma Jean of Asheville, Samuel Manos and wife Margie of Leicester and Earnest Manos and fiancee Vanessa of Greenville, SC; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Ray Roberts and Joe Robison officiating.

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
