Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-3161
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Jewel Buchanan "Marie" Brooks


1926 - 2019
Jewel Buchanan "Marie" Brooks Obituary
Jewel "Marie" Buchanan Brooks

Marion/Fairview - Jewel "Marie" Buchanan Brooks, age 92, of Fairview, formerly of Marion, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville. Marie was born in the Kona community of Yancey County on December 1, 1926 to the late Worley Buchanan and Jane Young Buchanan. She was a homemaker and a loving mother of two boys. Working in her flower and vegetable gardens brought great pleasure to her and her green thumb payed off when she harvested her vegetables. Marie was a member of the West Asheville Baptist Church and served in the Gideon's Auxiliary for many years. Her husband of 63 years, Merle D. Brooks, preceded her in death.

Surviving are her two beloved sons, Bill Brooks and wife Teresa of Fairview and James Randy Brooks of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and two sisters, Lila Kates of Atlanta, GA and Ruth Hill of Thomasville.

A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with Dr. Stan Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International at PO Box 1788, Marion, NC 28752. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019
