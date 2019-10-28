|
Jewel Dean Ball Sanford
Asheville - Jewel Dean Ball Sanford, 75, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Jewel was a daughter of the late Grady Fidell Ball and Kathleen Trivette Ball. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ervin L. Sanford, in November 2018.
Mrs. Sanford worked as an LPN, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Duncan (Lawson); son, Kevin Caldwell; step-son, Rev. Ron Rhodes (Pam); 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Dianne Fryar and Wanda Ingle; and brother, Dennis Ball (Mable).
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 30, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Keith Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the service. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019