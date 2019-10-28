Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel Dean Ball Sanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewel Dean Ball Sanford Obituary
Jewel Dean Ball Sanford

Asheville - Jewel Dean Ball Sanford, 75, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Jewel was a daughter of the late Grady Fidell Ball and Kathleen Trivette Ball. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ervin L. Sanford, in November 2018.

Mrs. Sanford worked as an LPN, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Duncan (Lawson); son, Kevin Caldwell; step-son, Rev. Ron Rhodes (Pam); 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Dianne Fryar and Wanda Ingle; and brother, Dennis Ball (Mable).

A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 30, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Keith Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the service. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now