Jewel McKinney
Arden - Jewel McKinney, 76, of Arden, NC received her wings on December 20, 2019. She was born May 20, 1943.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raye McKinney and daughter Cynthia.
She is survived by one daughter, Angela McKinney-McNeil, of Arden; three granddaughters, Jacqueline Brown, Samantha Boyd and Allison Boyd as well as one brother, Norman Pruitt of Asheville.
She was a wonderful Mom and Nana. She enjoyed flower gardens, music and loved to travel. Rest for awhile, then travel on.
At her request there will be no services.
Groce Funeral Home as Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019