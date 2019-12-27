Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel McKinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewel McKinney Obituary
Jewel McKinney

Arden - Jewel McKinney, 76, of Arden, NC received her wings on December 20, 2019. She was born May 20, 1943.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raye McKinney and daughter Cynthia.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela McKinney-McNeil, of Arden; three granddaughters, Jacqueline Brown, Samantha Boyd and Allison Boyd as well as one brother, Norman Pruitt of Asheville.

She was a wonderful Mom and Nana. She enjoyed flower gardens, music and loved to travel. Rest for awhile, then travel on.

At her request there will be no services.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home as Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -