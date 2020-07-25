Jewell Marlor Taylor
Candler - Jewell Davis Marlor Taylor, 86, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Taylor was born April 18, 1934, in Madison County to the late Lincoln and Molly Ramsey Davis. She spent her career as an LPN having worked for Drs. Sommerville and Smart, and also at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Tony Taylor; a daughter, Renee Marlor; sons, Calvin Marlor (Virginia) and Keith Marlor (Linda); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren., and a sister, Verlin Shelton.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m.Wednesday in the Forest Lawn Mausoleum chapel, followed by entombment.
Family and friends may sign the register from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00p.m. Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, or anytime at GroceFuneralHome.com
.