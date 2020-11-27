Jill Hazen Anderson
Arden - Jill Hazen Anderson passed away in her home surrounded by her family in Arden, North Carolina on November 22, 2020, at the age of 57.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan to her parents Shirley and Arnold Jackson. The family later moved to Orange Park, Florida where Jill graduated from Orange Park High School. At a young age, she set up a school in the garage of her Florida home during the summers. She provided a place for the neighborhood children to enrich themselves with reading and doing arts and crafts. Jill loved teaching and caring for children; this passion led to Jill receiving a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of North Florida.
After graduating, Jill moved to North Carolina where she pursued a career in teaching. Jill was a Title I Reading Assistant at Avery's Creek Elementary School. A beloved member of the ACES family, she worked with children from grades Kindergarten through 4th in small, guided reading groups. Jill loved working with children, and it was evident every time you
saw her working with a group. Her calm demeanor and soft-spoken voice commanded their attention as they hung on every word she said. The students loved and respected her and were always so excited to be in her group, especially the young ladies as they greatly looked up to her. She was a wonderful role model to all with her positive attitude, tenacity, and perseverance.
While in North Carolina, Jill met and married her loving husband, Gerald Anderson. They had two children together, making a large family with five children. Jill loved and supported her children in anything they decided to do. She always encouraged all her children and anyone she met to become the best versions of themselves. She was the best mom, kindest soul, and always thought of everyone else before herself. She was the most loving and supportive person and will be greatly missed.
Jill is survived by her husband Gerald Anderson and her children Ashley Adams and husband Brian Adams, Joseph Hazen, Grace Simmons and husband Chase Simmons, Jacob Anderson, and Emma Anderson; grandchildren Parker and Riley Adams; sisters Jamie Branan, Julie Szczudluk, Jennifer Balzer; brothers Jeffrey Jackson, Jason Jackson; her parents Shirley Balzer and Arnold Jackson; and five nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at The Lodge at Flat Rock December 5, 2020 between 1-5 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mrs. Jill Anderson's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Avery's Creek Elementary School (please put on the memo line in Jill's memory). A plaque will be placed in a section in the library in Mrs. Jill Anderson's memory, and her memory will live long in the books that the children will enjoy.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com
.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.