Jill Speed Prior
Asheville - Jill Speed Prior, age 78, of Asheville, North Carolina passed away on February 9, 2020. She grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from John Marshall High School and the University of Southern California, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Jill worked as an educator throughout her life, mainly focusing on dance and physical education. Jill taught the Second Chance Heart Health Maintenance Program in Asheville, North Carolina for over twenty years and, most recently, she taught fitness classes at the Asheville YMCA. Jill was also an avid gardener and volunteered for the Buncombe County Extension Master Gardeners, where she was on the Steering Committee.
One sister, Jan Speed, preceded Jill in death. She is survived by one daughter, Nicole Prior; one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Wendy Prior of Winston Salem, NC; two grandchildren, Dawson Prior and George Prior; and, two sisters, Joan Pizzo and Jacque Bolger.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener's (School Grant Program), 49 Mount Carmel Road, Suite 102, Asheville, NC 28806 or the American Brain Tumor Society at https://giveabta.org. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 871 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC 28804 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020