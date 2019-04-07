|
Jim Rhea
Canton - James H. "Jim" Rhea, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 06, 2019 at his home.
He retired, after 40 years, from Asheville Buncombe Technical College.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Sunny Point Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
The care of Mr. Rhea has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019