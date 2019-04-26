Services
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Jimmie Mitchel Ward Obituary
Jimmie Mitchel Ward

Leicester - Jimmie Mitchel Ward, 74, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Born in Haywood Co. and a lifelong resident of Buncombe Co., Jimmie was a son of the late James Britt Ward and Gladys Davis Ward. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Ward Dills; brothers, Howard and J.D. Ward; and grandson, Brien James.

Jimmie was a member of the Ward Brothers Quartet, and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church for over 30 years.

Surviving are his wife, Pat Ward; daughter, Brittany James (Stefan); son, Patrick Ward; granddaughters, Aubery James and Jessica James; sister, Linda Ward (Toby); brother, Eddie Ward; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the church, prior to the service.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 26, 2019
