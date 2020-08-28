1/1
Jimmie Richard Harris Sr.
Jimmie Richard Harris, Sr.

Old Fort - Jimmie Richard Harris, Sr., 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home with his wife and other family by his side.

Jimmie was born March 23, 1932 in Old Fort to the late Ralph Little Harris, Sr. and Raye Orders Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Johnsie Walker.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Ruth Harris; seven children, Rick Harris, Jr. (Leca), Michael Harris (Janet), Kathy Harris, Jackie Harris, Ruthanna Crover (Ricky), Peter Broughton (Tina), and Christina Smith (Win); 23 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Ralph Harris, Jr.; and 1 sister, Barbara Carswell.

A memorial service will be held Monday August 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Old Fort. Pastors Drew Dalton and Marty Conner will officiate.

Jimmie loved his town of Old Fort and served it faithfully. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was a Mason for 67 years, past master for 3 years, served as a Shriner, and served on the Board of Aldermen for 3 terms. He also served as Fireman, Gideon, and Deacon.

Military honors provided and Masonic Rites will take place.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 noon to 1:00. Burial will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children by visiting: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Harris family. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
