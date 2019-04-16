|
Jimmy and Polly Sloan
Canton - Canton-"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away."
Revelation 21:4 (KJV)
During the late morning hours of Friday, April 12, 2019, James "Jimmy" Weaver Sloan, age 72, and Polly Palmer Sloan, age 71, passed away within hours of each other. This was truly a mirror image of their lives and abiding love. As Jim and Polly walked through life together, they also entered the gates of Heaven together.
Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Haywood County and the son of Mildred Moore Sloan of the Bethel Community and the late John "Jack" Weaver Sloan. He was a graduate of Bethel High School and was awarded a basketball scholarship to attend Gardner Webb College in Boiling Springs and later attended Mars Hill College. Jimmy honored his country as serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era. He received two Associate Degrees from Haywood Community College. Jimmy enjoyed both carpentry and building. For him it was more than a hobby, and he frequently blessed friends and family members with his gifts and abilities. He was also the developer and proprietor of Laurel Park, Mobile Homes in Canton. Jimmy was an amazing individual, who overcame obstacles that most people would never attempt to conquer. He was a man of high morals, a man of strong conviction, and was indeed a man with a generous and loving heart. Jimmy's kind smile, his unyielding courage, and his devotion to his family will never be forgotten.
Polly also grew up in Haywood County. She was the daughter of the late Mary Davis Palmer and the late Gudger Palmer. She was a graduate of Canton High School and continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she received a Bachelor's Degree and later received a Master's Degree from Western Carolina University. For years, Polly served as a librarian at Haywood Community College, where she retired with many years of dedicated service. During her tenure as the college librarian, she met the love of her life and her best friend, Jimmy Sloan, and this began their dedicated and love-filled relationship. Polly was often described as one of the "best people one would ever meet." She was a humble, tenderhearted, and caring person. She and Jimmy were inseparable, doing life side by side, each and every day. They were partners and best friends in the truest sense. Together they shared 34 years of a wonderful life. They were a genuine example of true love, dedication, loyalty and respect.
Faith was an important part of both Jimmy and Polly's lives. Their relationship with Jesus impacted every part of their lives. They were both dedicated members of Canton Central United Methodist Church. They loved their families deeply and their grandchildren were their pride and joy. As we say goodbye to our beloved Polly and Jimmy, our hearts are broken. But we choose to remember the joy that they brought into our lives. We choose to celebrate who they were and the impact they made on everyone they met. We give thanks to God for them, their legacy, and for their faith, which will continue to carry their family members through this next season of life.
Surviving are Jimmy's mother, Mildred Moore Sloan of Canton; their son, Reverend James "Chad" Chadwick Sloan and his wife, Sarah of Mount Ulla, North Carolina; the grandchildren who they treasured, James Michael, Christian Carter, Emery Britton, and Haven Noelle Sloan; siblings of Jimmy, Kaye Sloan Riddle and her husband, Roger of Waynesville, Gary Moore Sloan of Canton and John Bowman Sloan and his wife, Kray of Canton. Jimmy and Polly are also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Polly and Jimmy will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Canton Central United Methodist Church. Reverend Paul Brown and Reverend James Chadwick Sloan will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church prior to the funeral service from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Burial will be in Bethel Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward two important organizations which Jim and Polly gave of their time and resources. The Lions Clubs International: www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate or The Cataloochee Capital Fund: c/o Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 160 South Main Street, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 16, 2019