Jimmy Darrell Gallimore
Leicester - Jimmy Darrell Gallimore went home to be with the Lord and reunite with his son Tracy Lane Gallimore on Friday, September 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Gallimore, his mother Doskie (Doll) Gallimore, brothers Burley, Garland, Harold, Ralph, sisters Ruth Tedder, Virginia Vestal, Carol Ledwell, and Betty Lee Gallimore. and an infant child.
He was also proceeded in death by his precious son Tracy Gallimore.
Surviving are his wife of almost 40 years,Betty Buckner Gallimore, his son Darrell Gallimore, daughter, Beth Conner, and godson Chad Ellege.
He was born in Asheboro in 1943 and moved to Leicester in the 70's. He was the founder and owner of Jim Gallimore's grading. (He was a man of many talents)
He attended Leicester Baptist church.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with burial to follow at Dix Creek Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 3:00 Sunday prior to the service.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019