Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Gallimore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Darrell Gallimore


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Darrell Gallimore Obituary
Jimmy Darrell Gallimore

Leicester - Jimmy Darrell Gallimore went home to be with the Lord and reunite with his son Tracy Lane Gallimore on Friday, September 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Gallimore, his mother Doskie (Doll) Gallimore, brothers Burley, Garland, Harold, Ralph, sisters Ruth Tedder, Virginia Vestal, Carol Ledwell, and Betty Lee Gallimore. and an infant child.

He was also proceeded in death by his precious son Tracy Gallimore.

Surviving are his wife of almost 40 years,Betty Buckner Gallimore, his son Darrell Gallimore, daughter, Beth Conner, and godson Chad Ellege.

He was born in Asheboro in 1943 and moved to Leicester in the 70's. He was the founder and owner of Jim Gallimore's grading. (He was a man of many talents)

He attended Leicester Baptist church.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with burial to follow at Dix Creek Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 to 3:00 Sunday prior to the service.

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now