Jimmy Link Spicer

Jimmy Link Spicer Obituary
Jimmy Link Spicer

Asheville - Jimmy Link Spicer, 73, of Asheville passed away March 31, 2020 at Mission Hospital. Born in Elkin, NC to Link and Manie Spicer, Buncombe County had been his home for the last 40 years.

Known for his outgoing personality, Jim would always make you feel welcome and made lifelong friends wherever he went. His deepest sources of joy were spending time with his wife and children and watching his grandchildren, and great grandchildren, grow.

Longtime owner of MATH Insurance, he was involved in many community organizations and volunteered his time to various civic clubs.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Beverly Beeson Spicer; daughter Christa Spicer and husband Richard Lloyd; son Greg Spicer and wife Megan; five grandchildren: Alexis, Hailey, Olivia, Link and Oakley; and three great grandchildren.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Link Spicer, brothers Edgar and Albert Spicer, and his parents.

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Asheville Optimists' Santa Pal program, a local charity close to the family's heart. PO Box 1912, Asheville, NC 28802 (828) 258-3230.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
