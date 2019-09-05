Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mars Hill Recreation Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Robert Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Robert Jensen Obituary
Jimmy Robert Jensen

Mars Hill - Jimmy Robert Jensen, 47, of Mars Hill, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Jimmy was born in Asheville to Alan Jensen and LaDonna King.

Jimmy worked as a carpenter, at which he was very talented. Jimmy enjoyed the outdoors, 4-wheeling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Alan. He is survived by his mother, LaDonna King; fiancée, Anita Chapman; son, Jimmy Jensen, Jr.; daughter, Hannah Jensen, of St. Augustine, FL; brother, Phillip Jensen, of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Tammy Kent (Roger), of Mars Hill, NC; his beloved dog, Bobo; four nieces, two great-nieces and great-nephews. Jimmy's smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life for Jimmy will be held at the Mars Hill Recreation Park on Sunday, September 8, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The family asks to please bring food dishes instead of flowers.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now