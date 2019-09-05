|
Jimmy Robert Jensen
Mars Hill - Jimmy Robert Jensen, 47, of Mars Hill, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Jimmy was born in Asheville to Alan Jensen and LaDonna King.
Jimmy worked as a carpenter, at which he was very talented. Jimmy enjoyed the outdoors, 4-wheeling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Alan. He is survived by his mother, LaDonna King; fiancée, Anita Chapman; son, Jimmy Jensen, Jr.; daughter, Hannah Jensen, of St. Augustine, FL; brother, Phillip Jensen, of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Tammy Kent (Roger), of Mars Hill, NC; his beloved dog, Bobo; four nieces, two great-nieces and great-nephews. Jimmy's smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life for Jimmy will be held at the Mars Hill Recreation Park on Sunday, September 8, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The family asks to please bring food dishes instead of flowers.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019