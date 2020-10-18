Jimmy S. Pappas
Asheville - Jimmy S. Pappas, 95, passed away at Mission Hospital on October 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
Jimmy was born in Fidakia (Eypytania), Greece in 1926. He moved to the United States in June, 1966 with his beloved wife, Eleni, and two young children. Later Jimmy and his wife proudly became naturalized American citizens.
Jimmy and his wife were the original family that co/founded Five Points Restaurant in Asheville, NC in the 1970's.
Jimmy brought happiness, joy and laughter to all that knew him. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Asheville for nearly 55 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seraphim and Maria, and by 11 brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his loving wife, Eleni Pappas; his daughter, Maria Anagnostopoulos and son-in-law Nick; his son, Mike Pappas; two grandchildren, Nicole and George Anagnostopoulos; one great-grandchild, Nicolas; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be no wake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 227 Cumberland Ave., Asheville, NC 28801.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.