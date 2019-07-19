Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Black


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Black Obituary
Jo Ann Black

Waynesville - Waynesville - Jo Ann Singleton Black, 93, of 128 Burnette Circle, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of Haywood County, she had resided in Buncombe County for 40 years before returning to Haywood County in 2006. She was a homemaker and the daughter of the late Norman Singleton and Mabel Burnette Singleton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Luther "Bill" Black who died October 18, 2008 and son, William Michael Black.

Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Ann Putnam and husband, William and Jori Popp and husband, Mike all of Waynesville; grandchildren: Sonia Jones, Dean Putnam and wife Rita, and Josh Popp; great-grandchildren: Mandy, Krista and Justin, Hollie and Jeremiah, Laurel, Kendall, and Kolten; great, great-grandchildren: Donovan, Mesha, and Soren; brother, Neal Singleton and wife Brenda of Canton; several nieces and nephews and special family friend, Janet Poteat.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The family wishes to share a special thank you to Mrs. Black's caregivers: Sonya Stern, Dinah Johnson, Wanda Christopher, and Valencia Smith.

Memorials may be made to the Haywood County Animal Shelter, 453 Jones Cove Road, Clyde, NC 28721.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now