Jo Ann Black
Waynesville - Waynesville - Jo Ann Singleton Black, 93, of 128 Burnette Circle, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Haywood County, she had resided in Buncombe County for 40 years before returning to Haywood County in 2006. She was a homemaker and the daughter of the late Norman Singleton and Mabel Burnette Singleton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Luther "Bill" Black who died October 18, 2008 and son, William Michael Black.
Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Ann Putnam and husband, William and Jori Popp and husband, Mike all of Waynesville; grandchildren: Sonia Jones, Dean Putnam and wife Rita, and Josh Popp; great-grandchildren: Mandy, Krista and Justin, Hollie and Jeremiah, Laurel, Kendall, and Kolten; great, great-grandchildren: Donovan, Mesha, and Soren; brother, Neal Singleton and wife Brenda of Canton; several nieces and nephews and special family friend, Janet Poteat.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019.
The family wishes to share a special thank you to Mrs. Black's caregivers: Sonya Stern, Dinah Johnson, Wanda Christopher, and Valencia Smith.
Memorials may be made to the Haywood County Animal Shelter, 453 Jones Cove Road, Clyde, NC 28721.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 19, 2019