|
|
Jo Ann Cooper Holderman
Swannanoa - Jo Ann Cooper Holderman, 76, of Bee Tree Forest, Swannanoa, passed away on January 6, 2020.
Jo Ann was born January 25, 1943 in Candler, NC to the late James Loren and Ruby Mae Cooper. She graduated from Charles D. Owen High School in 1961 and from Memorial Mission Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Western Carolina University in 1986. Jo Ann taught in the Practical Nursing program at AB Tech from April 1, 1968 until her retirement on September 1, 1999.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Ray Holderman; and brother, Robert Ray Cooper.
Jo Ann is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Lisa Dean Holderman and her wife, Valerie Moore and their children, Andrew and Dean Wortas of Asheville, NC; Kenneth Ray Holderman II and his fiancé, Caroline Raudenbush and their children, Kenny and Hunter Holderman of Sanford, NC; James Philip Holderman and his wife, Tonia Holderman and their children, Brooke Girard and her husband, Ian Girard (Skyler and Jaxon) of Old Fort, NC, and Emily Holderman and her fiancé, Heath Coward (Christian, Addison and James) of Black Mountain, NC; and Barbara Jean Taylor and her husband, Jack Taylor and their children, Justin Taylor of Rapid City, SD, Jared Taylor and his wife, Georgia Taylor (Meadow) from Bristol, TN, and LeeAnn Taylor of Black Mountain, NC. She is also survived by her brothers, J.L. Cooper and wife, Sharon Cooper of Pleasant Gardens, NC and Danny Cooper and wife, Betty Cooper of Old Fort, NC; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Sutton of Dillsboro.
Pallbearers will be Ken Holderman, Phil Holderman, Jared Taylor, Ian Girard, Kenny Holderman, and Hunter Holderman.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Mountain View Church and will be officiated by Pastor Brent Bolick and Chaplain Jack Taylor. Interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain.
Special thanks to the many nurses from CarePartners Hospice who helped care for Jo Ann.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the of WNC.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020