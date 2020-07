Jo Ann McMeans Loyer



Jo Ann McMeans Loyer, 81, went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1939, in Stockdale, Texas, the youngest of Merle and Annie McMeans' six children.



She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother J.O. "Sonny" McMeans, sisters Merlene Metz-Goodson, Barbara Hines, and Bettye Main, nephews Clinton McMeans, Richard Kolberg, Chester Kolberg, Kenneth Kolberg, John Kolberg, Steve Hines, niece Kimberly Kolberg, and her first husband, Jimmey Green, Sr.



Left to cherish her memory, she is survived by her husband Philip Loyer, children Melanie Green and Jimmey Green, Jr., daughter-in-law Susan Green, grandchildren Ashley Strange (Erik), Ryan Borrosso (Christine Wang), Jacob Green and Jessica Green, great grandchildren Phoenix Strange, Liberty Strange and Maverik Strange, step-children Steve Loyer (Patty), Susan Barker (Ben), Karen Kerch (Josh), and step-grandchildren Joey Loyer, Zeke Loyer, Sidney Barker, Lily Barker, Juliella Kerch and Jason Kerch; along with numerous extended family and friends.



Jo Ann was a Christian and loved the Lord. Jo Ann loved her family immensely, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jo Ann never met a stranger. Her career at Eastern Airlines facilitated her love of travel. She traveled extensively and favored the mountains. She was happiest outdoors and enjoyed camping over any other mode of travel. Jo Ann was a Patriot and loved her country.



A Celebration of Jo Ann's Life will be held at Longs Chapel in Waynesville, NC and at First United Methodist Church in Clermont, FL, sometime in the future.









