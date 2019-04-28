|
Jo Edith Burchfiel
Cullowhee - Jo Edith Burchfiel of Cullowhee died on the 23rd of April at the age of 90. She was a native of Democrat (Bumcombe County). She was the daughter of Creed and Jamie Dillingham Morgan and was married to her husband, Dr. Guy Burchfiel, for more than 60 years.
She and husband, Guy, spent most of their lives in educational endeavors. Jo Edith graduated from Mars Hill Jr. College and then earned a Business Education degree from Western Carolina University. She also attained an M.A. in Business from Western Carolina University in conjunction with Vanderbilt University. Later, she continued her education with doctoral classes at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Jo Edith taught high school classes at Biltmore High School in Asheville, North Carolina and marketing and interpersonal skills at Sylva Webster High School in Sylva, North Carolina. Many of her former students have recalled how beneficial these skills have been throughout their lives. She also taught at Brevard College, Brevard, North Carolina; Montreat College, Montreat, North Carolina; The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Knoxville, Tennessee; and Western Carolina University; Cullowhee, North Carolina. From 1991-1998, she supervised student teachers from Western Carolina University, working cooperatively with high school teachers throughout the Western North Carolina area.
Jo Edith enjoyed volunteering and being of service to others. She led many Brownie Scout troops and later became a consultant to the larger Scouting agency. She also volunteered for the Harris Hospital Auxiliary and at her children's schools. She enjoyed being a member of the Cullowhee Garden Club and several other educational and civic organizations.
In 1967, the Asheville Citizen Times named Jo Edith "Woman Of The Week". The article noted that, "Whenever anyone speaks of Jo Edith, it is nearly always related to a gift she has made or a kindness she has done. Whatever she does, Jo Edith works cheerfully and well. She is equally popular as guest or hostess, obviously a woman at ease in her own world."
She is survived by four children: son Tom Burchfiel, Barnardsville, North Carolina(Patricia); daughter Lu Ada Burchfiel, Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter Dorothy Burchfiel Morelli, Brentwood, Tennessee(Mike); son Eddie Burchfiel, Barnardsville, North Carolina(Aylett). Jo Edith is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was very devoted. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Hensley and Minerva Jones of Barnardsville, and brother Ray Morgan of Weaverville, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held on May 4 at Cullowhee United Methodist Church (416 Central Drive Cullowhee, North Carolina) at 2:00. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers or contributions to an organization, Jo Edith requested that you please devote a random act of kindness in service to others.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019