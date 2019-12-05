|
Jo Ellen Lipe
Morganton - Jo Ellen Lipe, 89, Morganton and formerly of Fletcher, died December 5. An uncommonly sweet and loving person, her Christian faith sustained her through the trials of life and nourished a joyfulness that touched all around her. Always there for her family when needed, she also gave of her time to ease the lives of the homeless and those in need. Though describing hers as a simple life, she was also a testament to just how extraordinary a seemingly ordinary life can be. All who knew her were better for it and the ripples of a life well lived will touch us forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Effie Fisher; husband, Neal Lipe; son, Clark Lipe; daughter, Mona Cornwell; two sisters Irene Bowers and Elizabeth Giles; and one brother, Clyde Fisher.
She is survived by a sister, Virginia Propst, Morganton; two brothers, Ben Fisher, Morganton, and Louis Fisher, Shelby; two grandsons, Neal Cornwell and Graham Cornwell, both of Asheville; nieces Pam Franklin, Jean Banner and Lynn Clark, all of Morganton; Tammy Propst, Charlotte; Gail Hamrick and Sharon Fisher, Shelby; Dawn Buirley, La Verne, CA; Marie Buonopane, San Diego, CA; two nephews, Donald Propst, Morganton, and Ernie Giles, Chattanooga, TN; and son-in-law David Cornwell.
Graveside services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., Lewis Memorial Park, Asheville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haywood Street Congregation of Central United Methodist Church, Asheville.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019