Jo McCain Horton
Waterville, Maine - Jo McCain Horton passed away on August 29, 2019 in Waterville, Maine at age 92. She was the widow of Bill B. Horton of Asheville, NC, and the daughter of the late J. Rollo and Mamie H. McCain, also of Asheville.
A native of Buncombe County, Mrs. Horton was educated in both Buncombe County and Asheville City schools, and attended Asheville-Biltmore College (now UNC-Asheville). She retired from St. Joseph's Hospital, where she served as Assistant Director of Volunteer Services. After retirement, she volunteered with blood drives at the American Red Cross. Mrs. Horton was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Asheville. In later years she became a member of West Asheville Baptist Church and then First Baptist Church of Asheville. She had lived recently in Maine, where she moved with her daughter in 2010.
Mrs. Horton is survived by her son, Lawrence (and wife Patricia) of Asheville, son, Bruce (and wife Patti) of Topsail Island, NC, and daughter, Tracey, of Waterville, Maine. She is also survived by her grandson, Matthew Horton, granddaughter, Amanda Horton (and husband Emmet Carney) and great-granddaughter, Lucinda Carney, all of Asheville, as well as multiple nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Jeanne Rawding, and brother, French McCain.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville, NC.
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 6, 2019