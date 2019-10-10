|
Dr. Joan C. Kaplan
Asheville - Dr. Joan C. Kaplan, 79, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 2nd at home. Born Joan Clayton on November 18, 1939 in Ottawa, Ontario, Dr. Kaplan spent her youth in Montreal, Quebec. Upon graduation from McGill University, Dr. Kaplan moved to Boston, MA where she earned her PhD. In Biochemistry from Brandeis University. Dr. Kaplan worked as an Immunologist with Harvard Medical School, making significant strides in research of HIV at the very beginnings of the AIDS epidemic. Upon retirement, Dr. Kaplan moved to Asheville, NC where she spent the last 13 years enjoying new friends, living in the mountains and continuing education at the OLLI Center at UNC-Asheville.
In addition to MANY admirers, colleagues and beloved friends, Dr. Kaplan is survived by her loving daughter, Reay Maxwell (Jeremy Maxwell), as well as grandchildren Ethan and Eliza Schloss, of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by sister Ann Kenning of Victoria, British Columbia and niece Barb Turk (Chris Turk) of London, U.K.
A private Celebration of Life is planned for November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Kaplan's name to the Osher Center for Living and Learning at UNC-Asheville.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019