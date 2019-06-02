Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
718 Haywood Road
West Asheville, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
718 Haywood Road
West Asheville, NC
Candler - Joan Creasman Robbins, 77, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Born in Dover, DE, Joan was a daughter of the late James Calvin and Irene Flynn Creasman. She was a former Safety Assistant for the Progressive Education Program at TC Roberson, where she loved the kids. She was a member of The Chapel and attended Open Bible Church.

Surviving are her husband, William Andrew Robbins, Jr.; daughters, Dianna Rank and husband Bill, and Angela Pressley and husband Michael; grandchildren, Jack, Sharon, Billy, Chad, J.R. and Mikayla; great-grandchildren, Austin, Devin, Kaydence, Addison, William, Lawson, Hudson, Aubrey, Charlotte and Ryland; sister, Dorothy; cousin, Linda Daniels; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian and Vivian, and a grandson, William.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Grace Baptist Church, 718 Haywood Road, West Asheville. Her family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Progressive Education Program, 250 Overlook Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019
