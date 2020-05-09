Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Swannanoa - Joan Eileen Handler Lockridge, 75, of Swannanoa, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Washington, NJ to the late Robert D. and Barbara Schnettler Handler, she was a registered nurse. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Lockridge.

Survivors include sons, Christopher and Gabriel Lockridge; daughters, Jill Bates and Samantha Johnson; twelve grandchildren, and brother Tim Handler.

A private graveside service will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020
