Joan Eileen Lockridge
Swannanoa - Joan Eileen Handler Lockridge, 75, of Swannanoa, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Washington, NJ to the late Robert D. and Barbara Schnettler Handler, she was a registered nurse. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Lockridge.
Survivors include sons, Christopher and Gabriel Lockridge; daughters, Jill Bates and Samantha Johnson; twelve grandchildren, and brother Tim Handler.
A private graveside service will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020