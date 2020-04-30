Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Joan "Betty" Mathis

Joan "Betty" Mathis Obituary
Joan "Betty" Mathis

Arden - Joan "Betty" Mathis, 89, affectionately known as Nana by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Mathis was born in Copperhill, TN to the late Leonard Coleman Goss and Eliza Jane Hammons Goss. She attended Tennessee Wesleyan College and was a member of Avery's Creek United Methodist Church.

After raising her family, she devoted ten years as owner of Mathis Electronics. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, E.J. Mathis; daughter, Tammy Hawkins (Matney); sons, Ed Mathis (Sheryl), Charles Mathis, and Kevin Mathis (April); grandchildren, Holly Burchfield, Will Mathis, Kindel Mathis, Anna Davalos, Samuel Mathis, Rachel Mathis, Miriam Mathis, and Wyatt Hawkins; and three great-grandchildren, Dakotah, Caden and Sanora Mathis.

The Rev. Chandler Ragland will officiate at an intimate family graveside service Sunday afternoon at Green Hills Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may leave condolence messages at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
