Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Joan (Clark) McCrary


1938 - 2019
Joan (Clark) McCrary Obituary
Joan (Clark) McCrary

Asheville - Joan (Clark) McCrary, 80, of Asheville, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Care Partners Hospice in Asheville.

Born in Caesars Head, SC, she was the wife of Charles "Pat" McCrary of Asheville, and the daughter of the late Clyde and Eileen Clark. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Pat, Joyce, and Jean.

Joan was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Fletcher.

Joan had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in her garden. A lover of flowers and animals, she would often hand-feed the bears and wild turkeys that visited her yard.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Clark and his wife Cheryl; and a grandson, Adam McCrary.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with the Rev. J. Clarkson officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Episcopal Churchyard, Fletcher. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Skyland Fire Department or to the Veteran's Administration online at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/.

www.grocefuneralhome.com

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019
