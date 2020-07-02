Joan R. Ledford
Arden - Joan Revis Ledford, 88, of Arden died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Givens Health Care Center. She was born in Weaverville to Dewey and Fannie Revis on April 28, 1932. She lived her life serving her family and her Lord. She was a dedicated mother, sister and grandmother who had a great passion for life and people. Joan met her husband, Robert Ledford, in high school in Weaverville. They married in June 1951 in the Weaverville Presbyterian Church. Joan supported Bob in his career, remaining in the background, serving with grace and joy all of those with whom she came in contact. She loved her church, Arden Presbyterian, serving wherever possible. She lived her life with the most amazing spirit of love, grace and patience. Even though Joan suffered many years of her life in ill health, yet was always a source of encouragement to others and whose words brought hope. She modeled that faith and family are central and through all things to love well and forgive those who wrong you. Joan enjoyed making flower arrangements and decorating; her flair for creativity made everything she touched beautiful.
Joan is survived by her son, David Ledford (Joni) of Inman, SC; daughter, Jennifer Cox (Tom) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Autumn Ledford of Greer, SC, Kelby Ledford of Nashville, TN Bradley Ledford of Orange, CA, Samuel Cox of Charlotte and Isaac Cox of Charlotte; great grandchildren, Eli Ledford of Greer, SC and Ivy Ledford of Chicago, IL; and great grandchild Ozzy of Greer, SC. Joan is survived by her sister, Viola Rice of Weaverville. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son, Robert Lee Ledford, Jr, her brother JD Revis, and her sister Barbara Rogers.
A service celebrating her life will be held outside on the grounds the family farm, 700 Glenn Bridge Rd, Arden on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm. We invite family and friends to join us. Lunch will be provided. In order to properly follow health precautions during this time of Covid, please let us know that you will join us by RSVP at ledfordjoan@gmail.com no later than Monday, July 13, 2020.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to the Billy Graham Assoc. or the Samaritan's Purse, organizations Joan supported and believed in.
