Joann Blaylock Rice
Joann Blaylock Rice

Canton, Joann Rice, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Silver Bluff Nursing Home.

Joann was the daughter of the late J. Howell and Audrey Sluder Blaylock. She was a registered nurse working 16 years at Mission Hospital and another 16 years at Haywood County Health Department. She was a member of High Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Zade Rice; two sons, Donald Rice and his wife, Terry, of Candler and David Rice and his wife, Tessa, of Canton; two grandsons, Beauford Rice and his wife, Jennifer, and Kaleb Rice and his wife Brittany; and two grandsons, Zade and Hunter Rice.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 2:00 at High Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 prior to the service with Reverend Chris Willett and Reverend Beauford Rice officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to High Street Baptist Church (WMU), 73 High Street, Canton, NC 28716.

The care of Mrs. Rice has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
