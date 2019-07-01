|
|
JoAnn Calhoun
Waynesville - JoAnn Henderson Calhoun, 75, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mission Hospitals- Memorial Campus.
A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of late Hardy and Lula Allen Cable. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Louis Henderson, who died in 2000. She retired from BASF as a manager after 38 years of service. JoAnn was a member of Hazelwood Baptist Church and volunteered at Haywood Christian Ministry. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, golf, knitting and stain glass art work.
JoAnn is known as MeMaw to her extended family and is survived by her husband of 14 years, Donald Calhoun of Waynesville; a daughter Teresa Griffin (Gary) of Weaverville; a sister, Shirley Mitrione (Tony); two brothers, Hardy Cable, Jr. (Nancy) and Quinton Cable (Shirley); three grandchildren, Amber, Matthew and Mary-Kate; and three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Shane and Juniper.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hazelwood Baptist Church with the Reverend Tim Lolley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow the services at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Haywood Christian Ministry, 150 Branner Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Calhoun has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 1, 2019