|
|
JoAnn Evans
Candler - JoAnn Evans, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home in Candler.
A native of Buncombe County, JoAnn was the daughter of the late Victor and Elsie Caldwell Rice. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Vernon Evans; her brother, A.V. Rice; her daughter, Connie Jones; and her son, Allen Evans.
Left to cherish JoAnn's memory are her son, James Evans, and his wife, Julie; her daughter, Carla Norris, and her husband, Donald; her daughter-in-law, Cecelia Evans; her son-in-law, David Jones; her sister, Mildred Connor; her brother, Floyd Rice, and his wife Regina; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer Carraway, Larry Allen Evans, Kasey Evans, Kersti Evans, Gabrielle Norris, Angellica Norris, Jamie Evans, Lindsey Evans, Kaitlyn Evans, Lauren Evans, Evan Jones, Whitney Jones, Ryan Jones, ReAnn Jones, and Kevin Woody, who was loved as a grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Candler. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum.
The care of Mrs. Evans has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020