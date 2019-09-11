|
Joann Marie Miller Mariani
Asheville - Joann Marie Miller Mariani, 72, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of East Stroudsburg, PA, Joann was the daughter of the late Willard and Jean Marie Gelinas Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Mariani.
Joann was a committed volunteer for MANNA FoodBank for many years and enjoyed working together with her friends and fellow volunteers there to help make a difference.
Mrs. Mariani is survived by her sons, Christian Mariani and wife Victoria, and Craig Mariani and wife Jessica Chilton; brother, Marshall Miller and wife Pamela; and grandchildren, Brianna Mariani, Casey Mariani, and Oskar Mariani.
Her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.
Private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Joann's family asks that memorials be made to MANNA FoodBank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 11, 2019