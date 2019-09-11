Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Mariani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Marie Miller Mariani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Marie Miller Mariani Obituary
Joann Marie Miller Mariani

Asheville - Joann Marie Miller Mariani, 72, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of East Stroudsburg, PA, Joann was the daughter of the late Willard and Jean Marie Gelinas Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Mariani.

Joann was a committed volunteer for MANNA FoodBank for many years and enjoyed working together with her friends and fellow volunteers there to help make a difference.

Mrs. Mariani is survived by her sons, Christian Mariani and wife Victoria, and Craig Mariani and wife Jessica Chilton; brother, Marshall Miller and wife Pamela; and grandchildren, Brianna Mariani, Casey Mariani, and Oskar Mariani.

Her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.

Private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Joann's family asks that memorials be made to MANNA FoodBank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now