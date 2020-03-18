Services
Alexander - JoAnn Massey Reese, 71, of Alexander passed away on March 3, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Born June 22, 1948 in Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Willie Kate Massey. She was a member of Morning View Baptist Church and was a "Jack of all trades". As a devout Christian she loved to sing and praise God. She was a licensed cosmetologist and family care home administrator. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Rector and brother, Kenny Massey. Surviving is her spouse of 21 years, Newland Lee Reese; children: Starlla Rector of Alexander, Wendy Chapman of Marion, and Scott Rector of Asheville; step-children: Sherri Frisby of Marshall, Brian Reese, Julie Stone, and Anthony Reese all of Hot Springs; siblings: Judy Kimery of Greeneville, TN, Elbert Massey and his spouse, Caroll, of Kingsport, TN, Mary Bradley and her spouse, Doug, of Weaverville, Pat Metcalf and her spouse, Mike, of Jonesboro, TN, and Ernestine Bruce; 9 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 step great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
