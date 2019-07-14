|
JoAnn S. Vallini
Candler, NC - Close friends and family members will miss the joyful laughter of JoAnn Sharpe Walker Vallini, who passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at 80 years old. JoAnn loved Asheville, where she was born in 1938, the only daughter of Eleanor and Joe Sharpe of the West Asheville area. She graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1956, and over the next few years, began her journey as a wife and loving mother of two. Through her life, JoAnn worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Asheville Veteran's Administration Office, and afterwards for Drexel Heritage Furniture Co., in Marion, NC. In later years, she worked for Superior Modular Products, Inc., in Swannanoa, NC, and lastly, for Ingles Market in Candler, NC, retiring in 2004. She spent her last four years closer to family in Colorado, where she easily made more friends at Affinity Senior Living Community in Lafayette, CO. JoAnn loved a "porch full of friends" on a pleasant day and will be remembered most for her caring heart and sense of humor. JoAnn is survived by her two children, Deborah Walker Matayabas of Gilbert, AZ, Joe Walker of Broomfield, CO, and four grandsons, Joe Johnson of Gilbert, AZ, Scott Walker of Denver, CO, Matt Walker of Phoenix, AZ, and Corey Matayabas of Gilbert, AZ. If friends would like to honor JoAnn, the family asks that you please donate in her name to the ALF at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019