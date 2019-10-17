|
|
JoAnn T. Bateson
Asheville - JoAnn T. Bateson, 88, of Asheville passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Alma Homan Post. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Bateson who died in 2013; one brother, Mello and 2 sisters, Drita and LuAnn.
JoAnn is survived by two daughters, Barbara "Barb" Kohmescher of OH and Joan Bateson of NC; one son, William "Bill" Bateson (Margo) of CA; six grandchildren, Mark, Lisa, Amy and Kevin Kohmescher and Suzanne Bateson-Hoaglan and James Bateson; one sister, Lucy Sowers of FL as well as five brothers, Zeno Post of MI, James Post of IN, Virgil Post of KY, Robert Post of MI and Daniel Post of IN.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Basilica of St. Lawrence with inurnment to follow at St. Eugene Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that contributions be made to either the Basilica of St. Lawrence, 97 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801 or your local Humane Society.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or to share a fond memory of JoAnn, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019