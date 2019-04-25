|
|
Joanne Jones Hendrix
Weaverville - Joanne Jones Hendrix, age 81, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Pastor Steve Freeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Piney Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Hendrix's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019