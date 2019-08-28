|
JoAnne Sutton
Cullowhee - JoAnne Henson Sutton, Gammie, 85, of Cullowhee, went home to be with the Lord, Monday August 26, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Cullowhee, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Vivian Ashe Henson. JoAnne was an educator, who taught in the Jackson County School System for 37 1/2 years. She was always delighted to see her former students, many of which were involved with her rehabilitation and care later on, and she never forgot a students name. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardner, and was always willing to share her bounty. Joanne was her happiest when she was outside in her garden or taking care and cooking for her family. She had a great love for her family and friends and her loyal dog Kita. In additon to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sister Agnes M. Caudle of Albuquerque, NM.
Left to Cherish her memory;
2 Daughters- Krissie Red of Hendersonville, NC and Jill Cook (Ricky) of Cullowhee
3 Grandchildren- LeeAnne, Coleman and Casey Cook all of Cullowhee
Great Grandson- Lane Mathis of Cullowhee
3 Nephews and numerous other cherished relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday August 31, 2019 at Cullowhee Baptist Church with the Revs. Jeffrey and Tonya Vickery officiating. The family will be receiving friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Appalachian Funeral Services. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens.
Floral tributes are welcome but in lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the Cullowhee Baptist Church Cemetery or Building Fund, PO Box 37, Cullowhee, NC 28723.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019