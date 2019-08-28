Services
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
(828) 586-2444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cullowhee Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Sutton


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Sutton Obituary
JoAnne Sutton

Cullowhee - JoAnne Henson Sutton, Gammie, 85, of Cullowhee, went home to be with the Lord, Monday August 26, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Cullowhee, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Vivian Ashe Henson. JoAnne was an educator, who taught in the Jackson County School System for 37 1/2 years. She was always delighted to see her former students, many of which were involved with her rehabilitation and care later on, and she never forgot a students name. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardner, and was always willing to share her bounty. Joanne was her happiest when she was outside in her garden or taking care and cooking for her family. She had a great love for her family and friends and her loyal dog Kita. In additon to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sister Agnes M. Caudle of Albuquerque, NM.

Left to Cherish her memory;

2 Daughters- Krissie Red of Hendersonville, NC and Jill Cook (Ricky) of Cullowhee

3 Grandchildren- LeeAnne, Coleman and Casey Cook all of Cullowhee

Great Grandson- Lane Mathis of Cullowhee

3 Nephews and numerous other cherished relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday August 31, 2019 at Cullowhee Baptist Church with the Revs. Jeffrey and Tonya Vickery officiating. The family will be receiving friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Appalachian Funeral Services. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens.

Floral tributes are welcome but in lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the Cullowhee Baptist Church Cemetery or Building Fund, PO Box 37, Cullowhee, NC 28723.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now