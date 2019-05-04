Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Jody Wayne Betterley


Leicester - Jody Wayne Betterley, 69, of Leicester passed away April 28, 2019 in his home.

Born March 20th, 1950, in Lakewood, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his Mother Theda, Father Charles, Brother Charles, and his sister Donna. Jody is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda, his Five daughters Donna, Jodi, Kim, Kelly and Robin. His Sister Betsy, Brother Larry, Sister Evelyn, Brother Michael. His Sixteen Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Jody has been a truck driver since he was sixteen years old and continued as one for 44 years. He was a great man and was very loved by all, he always had the best ways to make you laugh and was so kind and caring.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 4, 2019
