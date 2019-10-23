|
Joe H. MeHaffey
Candler - Joe H. MeHaffey, Sr., 86, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
A native of Enka-Candler, Joe was the son of the late Clem and Odessa King MeHaffey. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rebecca Shuler MeHaffey; and sisters, Mickey Godsil and Jean Smith.
Mr. MeHaffey proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. MeHaffey is survived by his wife, Ruth MeHaffey; daughter, Laura Blackard (Butch); sons, Mark S. MeHaffey and Joe H. MeHaffey (Tammy); step-sons, Marc McElreath (Kim) and Matt McElreath (Heather); grandchildren, Katy Wells, Tiffany Blackard, Trey, Wil, Shuler and Dylan MeHaffey, and Kara, Jaycee, Matthew and Samantha McElreath; great-grandchildren, Easton, Layla, Kinley and Mel; and several special nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. MeHaffey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Pole Creek Baptist Church, where he had been a member. Pastor Dennis Thurman will officiate. Interment will follow at Old Bon-A-Venture Cemetery, Canton.
His family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorials be made to Crossnore School & Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249, or at https://www.crossnore.org/donate/.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019