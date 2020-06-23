Joe Jeffrey Stahmer
Asheville - On June 21, 2020, Joe Jeffrey Stahmer departed this earth and is in a better place. He was born August 16, 1929 and was the son of Robert Stahmer and Gladys Edwards Calvert, both deceased. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Navy and also served in law enforcement for many years.
He and his wife of fifty years, Billie, moved from Miami, FL to Asheville in July 1980. After Joe retired he became involved with Meals on Wheels and delivered meals for a number of years. He was a member of Asheville Racquet Club and a darn good tennis player. After giving up tennis due to his knees, he joined Black Mountain Golf Course and revived his golf game.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Munro and her children Ryan, his wife, Hope, and their children Rylee and Bryson; Dillon and Sydni; sister-in-law, Stacey Crow; brother-in-law, George Crow and his wife Debbie; brother-in-law, Chuck Munro and his wife, Jan. He is also survived by two cousins, Mimi Lacascio and Catherine Lovoy.
A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Asheville and Buncombe County, 146 Victoria Rd., Asheville, NC, 28801.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.