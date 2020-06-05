Joe Justice
Arden - Joe Justice, 94, of Arden, passed away Thursday, June 4 at The Landings of Mills River.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Benjamin Spurgeon and Grace Redmond Justice. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Martha Penland Justice, who passed away in 2016.
Joe is survived by one daughter, Linda Jo Justice of the home; one son, Robert Justice of Fletcher; one grandson, Gregory Justice; two great-grandchildren, Delilah and Adriana Justice and one sister.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 8 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is honored to be assisting the family and a guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.