Joe McAbee, Jr.
Hendersonville - Joseph Robey "Joe" McAbee, Jr., 65, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.
A native of Buncombe County, Mr. McAbee had resided in Henderson County for over 20 years. In his youth, he was a member of Troop 26 Avery's Creek of the Boy Scouts of America, making his way to Life Scout level. He entered the US Army, serving six years in the artillery division as a Cannon Crewman, and another two years as a Utility Helicopter Mechanic, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Following his military enlistment, Mr. McAbee worked in various positions, including Chef at Givens Estates, Airplane Mechanic for Asheville Flying Service, and Equipment Repairman for United Equipment Rental and Sunbelt Equipment Rental. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing, and loved being around hot rods and old classic cars.
Mr. McAbee was the son of Joy V. Roberts and the late Joseph Robey McAbee, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy E. Williams, and grandfather, Warren Lauder Johns.
In addition to his mother, surviving are his children: Joshawna McAbee, and Jason Davis and wife Kristin; grandchildren: Alex, Scarlett, and Robin Davis, and Michael Mitchell; former wife, Sandra McAbee; step-daughter, Margaret Buckner; brothers: Kenneth Pearson and Richard Alan Pearson; sister, Tina Marie Wilcox; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Mr. Tim Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.
Livestreaming of Mr. McAbee's funeral service, as well as an online guest register will be available at www.andersrice.com
