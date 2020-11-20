1/1
Joe McClure
1932 - 2020
Joe McClure

Asheville - Joe Phillip McClure, age 88, passed away after a long, full life with his family, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center in Asheville.

He was born in Anadarko, OK to the late Robert Evans McClure and Sylvia Riley McClure. He was a US Army veteran who served in Korea. Joe graduated from Oklahoma A & M with a degree in Forestry, and retired as the Project-Leader at the USDA Forest Service, Southern Research Station, in Asheville, NC. Joe met his wife of almost 60 years, in LaBelle, Florida and settled into Western NC, where they raised four children.

In addition to his beloved wife, Charlotte, and his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his oldest son, Joey; his beloved grandmother, Dora Riley; two brothers, Verle McClure, and his wife, Mary, and Bob McClure and his wife, Shirley.

Joe is survived by a son, David McClure, and his wife, Denise; two daughters, Debbie Trantham, and her husband, Randy, and Connie Toscano, and her husband, Laurent; seven grandchildren, Michael McClure (Lauren), Jennifer Dalton (Cory), Savannah Trantham (Jo and Jake); Jeremy Trantham (Caitlin), Corey Trantham (Samantha), Lindsey Roberts (Benjamin) Clinton Roberts (Faith); and his great-grandchildren, Jackson Trantham, Reagan Trantham, Blakely Dalton, Lucas Dalton, Maisyn Trantham, and new baby Seidman, on the way.

The family would like to express their tremendous gratitude to Joe's close friend, George, his caretaker, Maku, and the entire staff of Ay Caramba Restaurant, for all of their love, support, and friendship.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The care of Mr. McClure has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Candler and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
