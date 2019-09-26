|
|
Joe Philip "Phil" Jones
Fairview - Joe Philip (Phil) Jones, 70, of Fairview died peacefully on September 23, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center in Asheville of complications from leukemia.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Hendley Jones, their daughter, Candice Jones, their son, Brian Jones, their granddaughter, Lucy Jones, and Katie Strohl, all of Fairview; his sisters, Linda Jones Gilbert and husband, Dan Gilbert, and Debbie Jones Simpson and husband, Tommy Simpson, all of Arden; his sister-in-law, Betty Davis Jones, of Newport, Tennessee; his sister-in-law and brother-in law, Mary and Don McDougle of Lebanon, Tennessee and by cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Michael Jones, and by his parents, Joe Jones and Ruth Parker Jones Gilbert.
Phil loved traveling with his wife in their camper and had visited all 50 states when they finished their two-month road trip to Alaska last year. Phil loved his family and showed that love every day in every way. He was a friend to all and knew no strangers. Phil loved his friends and was always there for them when they needed a helping hand. He loved being outdoors, being at Fontana Lake at their houseboat, fishing, and being at the coast surf fishing while his wife searched for perfect seashells. Phil loved building and had been a carpenter for most of his life, working for Goforth Builders for many years. He enjoyed taking things apart that didn't work, figuring out how to fix them and then putting them back together. Phil just enjoyed every day of life.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals, 208 West State Street, Black Mountain. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements are by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 26, 2019